Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $51,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after acquiring an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $238.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.35. The company has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

