Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 965,045 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $93.67 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $122,532.19. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,247,699.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 820,618 shares of company stock worth $70,004,626. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.55.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

