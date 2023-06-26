Diversified Trust Co Invests $250,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,034 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 410.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 196,938 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Masco by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 74,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

