Diversified Trust Co Reduces Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $34.21 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

