Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $52,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dollar General by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 410,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,397,000 after buying an additional 40,371 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 276,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 68.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 48.0% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

NYSE:DG opened at $171.15 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.93.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.