Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $229.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.28. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

