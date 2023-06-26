Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,896 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $75,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $135.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average is $151.96. The company has a market cap of $239.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.10 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

