Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 376,831 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 376,831 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

