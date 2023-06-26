Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 798 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $186.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.29. The firm has a market cap of $256.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

