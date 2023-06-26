Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,069 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.4% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $50,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $114.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

