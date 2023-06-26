Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $151.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.58. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

