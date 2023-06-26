Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $151.35 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

