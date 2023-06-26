Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,495 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 8,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.65 and its 200 day moving average is $303.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

