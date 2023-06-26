Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.