e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $3,940,226.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,583 shares of company stock valued at $22,326,634 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $108.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.70, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.43. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $113.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

