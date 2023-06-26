Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.9% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

