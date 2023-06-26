EdgeRock Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $300.81 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.65 and its 200 day moving average is $303.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

