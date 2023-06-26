EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 28,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 54,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 174,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $123.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

