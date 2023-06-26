Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after buying an additional 306,664 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

EW stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

