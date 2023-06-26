Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 124 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,204,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,444,000 after purchasing an additional 777,494 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 421.8% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $102.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average of $109.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

