Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

