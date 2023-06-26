Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI opened at $120.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.80 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.78.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

