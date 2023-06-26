Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 233.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

CF Industries stock opened at $70.56 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

