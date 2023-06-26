Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,822,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,235 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,672 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,346,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,454,000 after purchasing an additional 186,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Equity Residential Stock Down 2.8 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

