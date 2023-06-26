Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.40 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

