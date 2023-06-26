Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.67.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

