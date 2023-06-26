Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average is $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

