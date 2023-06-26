Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $102.40 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

