Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $102.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average is $109.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

