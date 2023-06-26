Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 28.1% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 13,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,620.3% during the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 78,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after buying an additional 73,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.1% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average of $109.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

