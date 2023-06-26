Family Investment Center Inc. Buys Shares of 1,383 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.46 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $349.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

