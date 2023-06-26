Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 284 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 8,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.81 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.65 and its 200 day moving average is $303.46. The stock has a market cap of $302.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.