First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.26 Billion Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,932,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,727 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 55.7% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,261,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $435.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.47. The company has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

