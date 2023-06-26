First Command Financial Services Inc. Buys 456 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

