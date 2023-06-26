First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $35.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

