First Command Financial Services Inc. Purchases 25,744 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,744 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.2% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $138,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $435.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $325.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $445.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

