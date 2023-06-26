First Command Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $229.55 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.28. The firm has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

