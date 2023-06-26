Five Oceans Advisors Acquires New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $88.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

