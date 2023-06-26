Five Oceans Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

