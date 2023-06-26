Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $222.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.78, a P/E/G ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.44. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $226.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $2,430,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $2,430,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,424 shares of company stock worth $40,751,485 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

