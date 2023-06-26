Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,879 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $102.68 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average is $108.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

