Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Holdings Increased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Flex by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Flex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 535,934 shares of company stock worth $14,136,703. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

