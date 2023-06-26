Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 49,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 28,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.8% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $123.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

