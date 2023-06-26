Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $300.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $302.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

