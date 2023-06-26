Foresight Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $138.85 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $405.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

