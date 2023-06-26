Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,397 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $422.09 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 219.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

