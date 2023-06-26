Gleason Group Inc. Purchases 119 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Shares of DIS opened at $88.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average is $96.95. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.