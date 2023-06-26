Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $186.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.54 and its 200-day moving average is $181.29. The company has a market cap of $256.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

