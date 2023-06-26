Grandview Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet stock opened at $122.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

