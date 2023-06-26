Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 189.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

